Cabarrus County's Operation Fan Heat Relief is in full swing

CABARRUS COUNTY — As temperatures stay high in Cabarrus County this summer, there is an option for residents without central cooling.

The Cabarrus County Department of Human Services is running its annual Operation Fan Heat Relief program. Sponsored through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the program usually gives away free fans to those who are 60 years of age of older, those who are disabled.

In order to qualify for a fan, the person or persons must:

Be 60 years of age or older or be disabled

Reside in Cabarrus County

Have no central air cooling, broken central air cooling or have a medical condition

But this year, the county's Department of Human Services also received another donation of fans that are available to people, despite age or disability, who are in need of a fan.

To qualify, the person or persons must:

Reside in Cabarrus County

Have no central air cooling, broken central air cooling or have a medical condition

To request a fan, reach out to the Department of Human Services at 704-920-1400 and select option 7.

Fans can be picked up at the department. But if a person has issues with transportation, arrangements for delivery will be made.

The program will run through the summer.

As these heat waves continue, the Cabarrus Health Alliance Deputy Public Health Director Erin Shoe has a few tips to help people stay safe.

The first tip: stay hydrated.

"Drink plenty of fluids, preferably water," she said. "If you have to be outside and can choose your timing, choose early morning or late afternoon or evening."

And while outside, she reminded folks to keep up UV protection. Wear sunscreen.