Students in Cabarrus County Schools continue to show improvement in state test scores following a dip a few years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a presentation before the Cabarrus County Board of Education during its work session Monday night, Karl Sain, the district’s director of accountability, showed that 60.9% of students were proficient on state tests last year.

That means that the district has recovered or recouped 93% of the learning loss that occurred recently due, in large part, to the pandemic. The district is working its way back to the pre-pandemic year of 2018-19, when 65.6% of students achieved proficiency.

In a chart comparing CCS to surrounding districts, the recoup percentage ranked second behind only Union County Public Schools, which has recouped 94% of its learning loss.

"You can make an argument that we have recouped that learning loss at a significant rate compared to other districts," Sain said.

Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki was optimistic that despite the improvements over the past two years, saying the best was still yet to come.

"We are making great strides towards getting back to where we were," Kopicki said, noting that teachers deserve much of the credit for the improved scores.

“We haven’t hit our pinnacle yet,” he added. “We’re going to reach much higher results than in 2019. They were great but our aim is to be much better than that.”

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released new state test scores last week. CCS students performed well in many key areas. CCS’ 60.9% proficiency was up from 60.2% during the 2021-22 school year. It was also roughly seven percentage points higher than the statewide rate of 53.6%.

State test scores across the state fell in 2020-2021 because of the pandemic. Only 55.4% of CCS students were proficient on state tests in 2021, which was still much higher than the statewide rate of 45.4%.

The district’s 2022-23 proficiency rate ranked second among the surrounding districts, behind only Union, which had 69.3% proficiency last year, according to the presentation. Compared to the largest school districts in the state, CCS’ proficiency ranked third, behind Union and Wake County Schools.

Some other key points of pride regarding the test results that were shared with the board:

33 of the district’s 41 schools, or 80%, either met or exceeded growth. Across North Carolina, only 72% of schools met or exceeded growth.

The percentage of CCS schools with A or B grades was 37 percent (15 schools), higher than the statewide percentage of 27%.

Economically disadvantaged students increased proficiency from 38% to 42%.

The four-year graduation rate for CCS high school students increased from 88.5% in 2021-22 to 88.9% last year while the state rate stayed the same at 86.4%.

Students with disabilities increased their graduation rate from 61.6% to 69.4%.

English learner students increased their graduation rate from 57.5% to 76.5%.