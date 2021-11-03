Cadets, students named to The Citadel dean's list

CHARLESTON, SC – The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
The nearly 1,100 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester include these local cadets and students:
Charlotte – Marquise Blount.
Concord – Jacob Rush.
Davidson – Olivia Montgomery, Triston Freeberg.
Mooresville – Trevor Mayes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!