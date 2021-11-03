 Skip to main content
Cadets, students named to The Citadel dean's list
Higher education

If you have information about local students and their achievements in colleges and universities, email it to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 Image by lc3105 from Pixabay

CHARLESTON, SC – The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

The nearly 1,100 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester include these local cadets and students:

Charlotte – Marquise Blount.

Concord – Jacob Rush.

Davidson – Olivia Montgomery, Triston Freeberg.

Mooresville – Trevor Mayes.

