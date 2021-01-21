Can schools finish the year normally?

COVID-19 cases are surging across the U.S., a harsh reality that students, parents, teachers and staff feared would happen when many schools opened for fall sessions. As a result, schools throughout the nation have closed and shifted to remote learning in recent weeks.

What will it take to return kids to the classroom and keep schools open? Though vaccines have been approved, it may be months before children, their families, and school personnel are vaccinated. Until then, implementing a plan that includes processes for virus detection and response is paramount, says Dr. Jonathan Spero (www.inhousephysicians.com), an expert on pandemic preparedness whose company is delivering COVID-19 testing to K-12 schools in New York City.

“The problem that schools are facing is there is still a significant prevalence of COVID in many communities,” Spero says. “Schools need to do everything they can to prevent student outbreaks; otherwise it’s going to continue shutting down schools.

“But on top of that you have to deal with a tremendous amount of anxiety. The students, parents, faculty, and staff are all on pins and needles because they are feeling insecure about their health. The only way to address all of this is through a comprehensive health security strategy that can work when so many variables are in play.”