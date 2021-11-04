Catawba College hosts indigienous scholar-artist Lyla June

The Equity, Diversity, Justice, and Inclusion Task Force and the Center for the Environment of Catawba College are partnering to host well-known, scholar-artist Lyla June on Monday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Crystal Peeler Lounge, Robertson College-Community Center.

The presentation is entitled, “Indigenous Worldview and Restoring Right Relations.” It will be a blended speaking and musical plenary session in celebration of Native American Heritage month.

Dr. Mercedes Quesada-Embid, founder and co-chair of the EDJI Task Force and Associate Professor of Environmental Policy and Advocacy in the Department of Environment and Sustainability assures, “Attendees will be moved by Lyla’s performance. Her kind and humble nature, paired with her authentic and visionary message, help to forge a world where intercultural strength, interspecies stewardship, and intergenerational wisdom serve as guiding forces toward social empowerment and community wellbeing.”