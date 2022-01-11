 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCS celebrates more nationally certified teachers
CCS celebrates more nationally certified teachers

  • Updated
Cabarrus County Schools

Cabarrus County Schools congratulates the following seven teachers who have achieved National Board Certification for the first time. These candidates were confirmed by the National Board in December.

First time National Board Certifications

Luci Turner: Harris Road Middle School

Wendy Columbus: W.R. Odell Elementary School

Claire Pace: Pitts School Road Elementary School

Brandi Lackey: Hickory Ridge High School

Verna Endaya: W.R. Odell Elementary School

Lindsey Eudy: Concord High School

Jennifer Wilkinson: Harris Road Middle School

National Board Certification Renewals

Karen Wright: Bethel Elementary School

Carolina Cabe: Beverly Hills Elementary School

Juli Roach: Carl A. Furr Elementary School

Rebeccah King: Central Cabarrus High School

Karen Abraham: C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School

Anita Sturgies: Cox Mill High School

Melony Ritter: Curriculum & Instruction

Margaret Miles: E.C. Department

Rebekah Allen: Harold E. Winkler Middle School

Leighann Jackson: Jay M. Robinson High School

Rachel Berg: Performance Learning Center

Shannon Bledsoe: Pitts School Road Elementary School

Tara Willis: Weddington Hills Elementary School

Mavis Adams: Weddington Hills Elementary School

Aaron Roach: West Cabarrus High School

Randi Skaggs: Winecoff Elementary School

Margaret Cuthbertson: W.R. Odell Elementary School

Tara Haug: W.R. Odell Elementary School

There are currently 241 National Board Certified teachers working in Cabarrus County Schools. North Carolina leads the nation in number of National Board Certified teachers with 24,536.

