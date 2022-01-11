CCS celebrates more nationally certified teachers

Cabarrus County Schools congratulates the following seven teachers who have achieved National Board Certification for the first time. These candidates were confirmed by the National Board in December.
First time National Board Certifications
Luci Turner: Harris Road Middle School
Wendy Columbus: W.R. Odell Elementary School
Claire Pace: Pitts School Road Elementary School
Brandi Lackey: Hickory Ridge High School
Verna Endaya: W.R. Odell Elementary School
Lindsey Eudy: Concord High School
Jennifer Wilkinson: Harris Road Middle School
National Board Certification Renewals
Karen Wright: Bethel Elementary School
Carolina Cabe: Beverly Hills Elementary School
Juli Roach: Carl A. Furr Elementary School
Rebeccah King: Central Cabarrus High School
Karen Abraham: C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School
Anita Sturgies: Cox Mill High School
Melony Ritter: Curriculum & Instruction
Margaret Miles: E.C. Department
Rebekah Allen: Harold E. Winkler Middle School
Leighann Jackson: Jay M. Robinson High School
Rachel Berg: Performance Learning Center
Shannon Bledsoe: Pitts School Road Elementary School
Tara Willis: Weddington Hills Elementary School
Mavis Adams: Weddington Hills Elementary School
Aaron Roach: West Cabarrus High School
Randi Skaggs: Winecoff Elementary School
Margaret Cuthbertson: W.R. Odell Elementary School
Tara Haug: W.R. Odell Elementary School
There are currently 241 National Board Certified teachers working in Cabarrus County Schools. North Carolina leads the nation in number of National Board Certified teachers with 24,536.