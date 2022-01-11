CCS going back to mandatory masks at school

“We would love to have a mask-required policy in place through the end of January,” said Erin Shoe, with Cabarrus Health Alliance, on Jan. 4. “Do I think you’re going to go there? Probably not.”

The Cabarrus County School Board didn’t bring the district’s mask policy to a vote last week because most of the members didn’t support amending the agenda to add it.

Board member Keshia Sandidge moved to take up the vote.

“I don’t want our kids to get sick or our staff to get sick,” Sandidge said. “And right now, it’s showing that’s very real and that could happen.”

Sandidge said she would have voted for a mask mandate since that’s what medical professionals recommended. She also thinks it’s the best way to keep kids in school.

“In addition to social distancing and all these other strategies being suggested, that, in my opinion, are worth following to make sure our children are safe, staff are safe, and our community are safe,” she said.

Board Chair Holly Grimsley said she thinks that masks being optional is the right decision.