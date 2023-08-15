As the population in Cabarrus County has exploded over the past decade, so too has Cabarrus County Schools, which saw its student population increase 21 percent from 2010 to 2020.

The influx of new students into the county has put a strain on school buildings, several of which were built many decades ago.

Since 2018, as seven new schools have been constructed to help accommodate the growth, the school system has received about $35 million in deferred maintenance funding to improve its facilities yet has identified about $483 million in needs across the district, according to a detailed facilities analysis presented during Monday’s Cabarrus County School Board Meeting by Cooperative Strategies.

CCS has contracted with Cooperative Strategies to perform a long-range comprehensive realignment planning study, which will “include the assessment of student enrollment and projections, facility capacity and use, and the assessment of future growth and development.”

The company is working with the district to ultimately create a Facilities Master Plan, which will help guide the school system over the next ten years.

Capacity issues

A key item highlighted during the presentation was capacity problems in the near future.

Though mobile units have helped the district accommodate population growth since 2008, it is projected that in the next ten years, student enrollment will exceed capacity, according to data presented to the board from Justin Rich and David Sturtz, executive directors with Cooperative Strategies.

Mobile units, while helpful in the short term, present long-term problems, Sturtz said.

“They have half or less than half of the life cycle of permanent structures,” he said.

Elementary schools are projected to struggle the most in the coming decade. Part of that is due to the impacts of a state law approved a few years ago which requires smaller class sizes in kindergarten through third grade.

The average class size for kindergarten through third grade was lowered from 25 to 21 students beginning in the 2020-21 school year, according to Cooperative Strategies. Per state guidelines, those class sizes have been further reduced to 18 for kindergarten, 16 for first grade, and 17 each for second and third grade.

It is projected that, across the elementary school level, enrollment will exceed capacity by the 2030-31 school year. There will be a projected need of more than 3,300 permanent elementary seats by 2032-33, according to Cooperative Strategies’ analysis.

The middle and high schools have a little more wiggle room, but they will likely also experience capacity issues within the next 10 years.

“The picture may be okay right now, but again, looking ten years out, with all the growth that’s coming, it’s going to be hard to stay ahead of that growth,” Rich said.

This is a problem not unique to Cabarrus County Schools: Other school districts across the state experiencing similar growth are also grappling with these same kind of issues.

“What people have to understand, whether they like it or not, is that we are going to run out of room,” Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki told the board.

Once schools exceed their expected capacity, other problems can arise such as safety concerns, Kopicki said.

Addressing aging facilities

Capacity issues are not the only problem the school system will have to deal with in the years to come. Many of the school buildings, which cost $2.5 billion in total replacement value, are aging and in need of repairs and upgrades.

Rich and Sturtz presented the board with a detailed report showing the financial figures used to determine the Facility Condition Index of each school. The index compares the cost of keeping a building operational to the expected construction cost to build a new school.

The higher the FCI score, the more discussions likely need to be had about whether it would be more cost-efficient to replace a school rather than to keep putting money into improving it.

Many of the district’s oldest schools, including R. Brown McAllister STEM Elementary (93%) Beverly Hills Elementary (83%) and Coltrane-Webb STEM Elementary (67%), which have each been around for more than 65 years, received the highest FCI scores.

Rich and Sturtz used the analogy of comparing schools to cars. If a car has continued issues with its engine or the braking system, at what point does it make sense to simply get a new vehicle?

Board member Laura Blackwell Lindsey expressed concern that the district has not been able to keep up with the schools due to the $483 million in deferred maintenance needs.

“We haven’t changed the oil in a while,” she said.

Board member Keshia Sandidge was blunter in her assessment.

“We’ve identified that the car is not going to work,” she said.