CCS teacher named NCCAT Empower Beginning Teacher finalist

Cabarrus County Schools’ Beginning Teacher of the Year Natalia Mejia has been named a finalist for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year Award in recognition of her dedication, innovation, and ability to inspire students to achieve.

“I am shocked to have been chosen and so excited to pursue this second process in the application,” said Mejia, a multi-language learners teacher at C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School. “I feel like it is such a big honor to represent the Latinx community, my MLL students, and the C.C. Griffin community. As an educator it is an honor to be able to serve my kids and my community in this way.”

Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki added, “We are honored at CCS to have Ms. Mejia selected as a finalist for this award. “She exemplifies the best-of-the-best in CCS and we are excited about the opportunity for her to display her talents and abilities on a state level. We wish her the best of luck moving forward.”

Twenty-seven Beginning Teachers were chosen statewide, and one of these talented educators will be named the 2023 NCCAT Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award will be presented for the first time March 9 at the NCCAT Cullowhee Campus.

C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School Principal Yolanda Blakeney had this to say when asked about Mejia’s recognition. “C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School is so proud of Natalia for this well-deserved accomplishment earned because of her passion and dedication to educating and building positive relationships with all of your students.”

“Natalia is an exceptional teacher who seeks to use every strategy to help her Multi-Language Learners succeed,” added CCS Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Marion Bish. “She has begun her journey as a teacher with a passion and maturity that belies her status as a Beginning Teacher. Her students and Cabarrus County Schools are truly fortunate to have her in our midst.”

The NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year will receive:

$5,000 cash prize

Participation for the winner in a GoGlobal NC trip in 2024

Instructional supply funds for the teacher's school

Runner-up:

$2,000 cash prize

Finalists will receive Travel expenses and substitute costs for regional finalists to participate in NCCAT.

More information about the program is online at https://www.nccat.org/btoy.