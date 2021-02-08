 Skip to main content
Clontz, Miller make Dean’s List at Cedarville
Clontz, Miller make Dean’s List at Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, OH – Cedarville University recently released the fall 2020 Dean's List. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

These students received the Dean's list award:

Concord – Caitlyn Clontz and Peyton Miller.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

