COLUMN: Acting creatively to rescue kids’ COVID damaged education

Keeping kids out of school to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is driving our society crazy. Letting them (and their teachers) go back to old buildings that cannot bring in fresh air under today’s circumstance would be equally crazy. And vaccinations will not help us evade this awful choice – none is expected to be ready for children under 12 until summer of 2021, and vaccinating 53 million kids will take months longer.

We should anticipate calls for a vastly expanded 2021 summer school to help the kids catch up.

In North Carolina, summer is when schools close their windows, and depend on their air conditioning for comfort. And if air conditioning systems in old buildings only lower temperature but do not bring in fresh air, we will have another national explosion of sickness.

The situation is worse than you think. Even if your school has modern air conditioning, there is little guarantee that it is working as designed. Inspections of schools in Raleigh, Rowan County, and Cabarrus County have all found modern school air conditioning systems that have had their fresh air intake reduced to lower energy costs. Even schools built with the capability to bring in fresh air using computerized timers have had this disabled by maintenance staff who are not comfortable or skilled when working with modern sophisticated computer driven systems.