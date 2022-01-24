COLUMN: Leaving education, here’s why

Why?
There’s never been a time in my life when I’ve been asked this question more than it has been asked over the month. From inquiring FB messages to tilted heads with hands thrown up as I walk by a downtown storefront, people are curious as to why I’m stepping away from Education. I’ve even heard some crazy stories that people have already made up about why I’m leaving. So, in an effort to help those who are genuinely curious understand why I’m doing this, as well as to quell any unnecessary chatter, here’s my attempt to answer, “Why?”
First and foremost, it’s important to point out that my rationale probably won’t fully make sense to you. I’m still wrapping my own around it. That said, here’s something I’ve been telling people: my heart knows what my head hasn’t quite fully pieced together, yet. There’s no “one thing” that caused this; it’s probably the current state of all things that brush the face of Education.
Professionally, Education is in a hard spot on both the national and state level. While the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a reminder that we’ve not yet cleared this pandemic, despite how many people think we have, every single person who works in a school knows that we have a long way to go to recover. Its effects continue to have a firm grasp within schools across the country. While no firm data sets are available to confirm this, yet, violent actions within schools seem to be up everywhere. Within our own state, school shootings and/or the confiscation of weapons are occurring at an alarming rate. When we re-entered school in August, some students had not stepped foot on our campuses in 17 months. For the better part of two years, entire swaths of our student population had very little in the way of both academic structure or professional services. It’s important to note here, however, that it wasn’t the schools’ lack of effort to provide these services. They did, and they did so heroically. That being said, we know that the effects from all crises, from floods to pandemics, have a disproportionately greater impact on the poor because their access to help during tragedy, as well as their ability to rebound after it, are more limited than other segments of our population. Because of this gap, it’s not surprising to see so many students struggling. Those struggles have ramifications for teachers, too.
While I am not a major subscriber to the “learning loss” idea claimed by some educators and politicians, it is undeniable that there is a gap between where many of our students should be academically and socially and where they are performing now. As we have so many times before, we now ask teachers to step in and be the stop-gap. And here’s where a bad problem gets significantly worse. You see, it’s important to know that this is what teachers signed up for. The vast majority of them desperately want to provide the learning and care needed to help things move forward. However, we (society) continue to fail at resourcing teachers at an appropriate level. We struggle to provide paltry raises to their income while scoffing at the idea they should be paid significantly more for their efforts. All the while, inflation climbed 6.3% this year. Why is it surprising teachers are leaving? Further compounding the issue, there are very few teachers to replenish the ranks of those we’ve lost due to our neglect. Vacancies sit for months and years in some subjects. When classes go unfilled, class sizes go up in every other section of the school. When they are filled, it’s typically with a teacher from another county or part of the state, effectively leaving the position open. It’s basically “whack-a-mole.” The only question is who’s getting whacked. We are asking our teachers to do more (larger class sizes, more duties, more remediation, more uncompensated mandatory training, etc.) than ever before while paying them less than we ever have (when adjusting for inflation).
Bringing this back to my “Why?” it oftentimes feels like I’m spitting in the wind with respect to supporting teachers. As a principal who has eight years of strong teacher working conditions surveys behind me, I often feel at a loss for what to do to support teachers when things that really impact their quality of life cannot be controlled at the school level. I can’t pay them more. I can’t reduce their class sizes. I can’t fill vacancies that don’t have applicants. “Powerless” is a good word to describe how I’ve felt; so is “ashamed.” Due to this, I’ve found myself focusing more on the things I cannot control than on the things I can, which is ultimately a disservice to every teacher and student I serve and which provoked me to step away.
On the personal side of things, there’s a weight and loneliness to this job that only a few people know. Principals, I believe, wear a proverbial suit of armor that’s needed to help them combat the day-to-day difficulties of the job. When I came home to Kannapolis three years ago, I thought it would strengthen that armor. However, coming home weakened it. It’s hard doing this work anywhere; it’s even harder doing this work in the only high school in one’s hometown. It doesn’t matter how well-liked you are personally or whether the calls you’re making for all students are the right ones, relationships get difficult when people disagree about what’s right. As a Principal, that’s the job. But when you have to do it in a town with people you love and face the end of lifelong friendships, that armor starts to chip away.
Simply put, I have no armor left to keep fighting. I am tired and my heart desperately needs a break from the battle. A change began happening in my soul that felt a bit irreversible. With that knowledge, I began the process of finding a new way to serve teachers and students a few months ago. My hope is that I can be equally effective in this new role and that my school family is better off for it.
While I do not see myself returning as a Principal or district administrator, one day, long off into the future - likely more than a decade - I could see myself getting back into the saddle with respect to educational policy-making at either the local or state level. Who knows?
This is my answer to “Why are you leaving education?” I know it’s not super clear or even remotely understandable to some of you, and that’s ok. This is my heart. If you’ve made it to the end of this article, it’s either because you really care or you’re really curious about me or about Education. In any case, thank you for indulging me.