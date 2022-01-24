COLUMN: Leaving education, here’s why

While I am not a major subscriber to the “learning loss” idea claimed by some educators and politicians, it is undeniable that there is a gap between where many of our students should be academically and socially and where they are performing now. As we have so many times before, we now ask teachers to step in and be the stop-gap. And here’s where a bad problem gets significantly worse. You see, it’s important to know that this is what teachers signed up for. The vast majority of them desperately want to provide the learning and care needed to help things move forward. However, we (society) continue to fail at resourcing teachers at an appropriate level. We struggle to provide paltry raises to their income while scoffing at the idea they should be paid significantly more for their efforts. All the while, inflation climbed 6.3% this year. Why is it surprising teachers are leaving? Further compounding the issue, there are very few teachers to replenish the ranks of those we’ve lost due to our neglect. Vacancies sit for months and years in some subjects. When classes go unfilled, class sizes go up in every other section of the school. When they are filled, it’s typically with a teacher from another county or part of the state, effectively leaving the position open. It’s basically “whack-a-mole.” The only question is who’s getting whacked. We are asking our teachers to do more (larger class sizes, more duties, more remediation, more uncompensated mandatory training, etc.) than ever before while paying them less than we ever have (when adjusting for inflation).