COLUMN: Let’s all take a deep breath, and help our kids.

Driven by COVID-19, six states have mounted statewide efforts to upgrade all obsolete school air conditioning equipment to protect students from Covid-19 infection. Independent of state level action, many other school systems around the country have taken action on their own. (It is important to note that adding filters and sterilizing lights to protect students and teachers from Covid-19 does not fix the fresh air problem – bringing in fresh air is a separate step.)

The State of North Carolina has no action planned to reduce COVID-19 risk by increasing the amount of fresh air in classrooms that I can find.

Washington has created and is in the process of expanding funding that can be used to fix our schools air conditioning. As these federal funds begin to flow to the states for disbursal, it will be important to make sure that they are aimed where they can do the greatest good – older buildings occupied by low income students harmed by obsolete air conditioning. They are the ones being hurt the most both by Covid-19, and old buildings.

You can learn more about this issue by searching the web for “The Pollution Detectives”.

You can help by contacting your child’s school and ask if they need help applying for some of that money to fix your school’s fresh air issues. You can join with other parents to reach out to our elected members of our federal and state legislatures and teach them what you just learned. Make sure you point out that if we as a society invest that money wisely, we can change forever the lives of large numbers of children.

Francis Koster, Ed.D., did his graduate work with a focus on threats to the basic life-support systems of air, water, food and fuel. He spent the majority of his career in one of the nation’s largest pediatric health care systems.