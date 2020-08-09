COLUMN: Many area school kids would not have food without the schools

When most people think of K-12 schools, they think of things like reputation, quality of education, statewide rankings, school taxes and so forth. What is often not recognized is that public school systems are the major way many poor children get fed in our country.
There are two public school systems in Cabarrus County. During the booming economy last school year, 7 out of every 10 students enrolled in the Kannapolis City Schools system qualified for free- or reduced-price breakfast and lunch on school days. If this program did not exist, 3,780 school kids would not have had enough food to eat during the school week.
During the strong economy we had last year, in the Cabarrus County Schools system, about one-third of all students met the federal poverty standards required to receive free- or reduced-price breakfast or lunch on school days. If this program did not exist, 11,000 students who attend the Cabarrus County Schools system would not have enough food to eat during the school week.
Pause and think about that for a moment. When you total the number helped in these two public school systems, almost 15,000 children — vulnerable members of our community — depend on our public school systems for the majority of what they eat!
And along came COVID-19, and the challenge just got greater.
During the last school year, until COVID-19 hit, unemployment in Cabarrus County was between 4 and 5%. It is now at least triple that, which is going to make the challenge of feeding a growing number of kids from income-challenged homes a lot harder this year.
As COVID impacts schools this fall, Kannapolis students will attend school two days a week and take online classes the other three days. Eligible students will receive in-person breakfast and lunch two days a week and be provided with take-home breakfast and lunch for the three remote learning days.
Cabarrus County Schools will start the year entirely online. So all those meals have to be delivered.
Note that this is not all the food a child needs. It is breakfast and lunch only, and does not include weekends.
This need to feed the increasing number of kids does not go away if schools are closed and students are supposed to learn totally online. Instead, it increases the responsibility added to the school systems' already stressed staffers as they prepare, box and deliver food from central kitchens to either schools without working kitchens or to other central locations where those responsible for caring for children can collect it.
The Kannapolis City Schools system is beginning a program of recruiting volunteers to help cope with the challenges it faces. Officials have set up a steering committee and are working to support school principals in recruiting the help their specific school needs.
So far, school principals have identified a need for help setting up socially-distanced classrooms, distributing technology devices and providing necessary supplies such as water bottles and school supplies. District-wide needs, including connectivity and childcare for KCS families, also exist. A couple of organizations, including the YMCA and Bethel Baptist Church, are working to help families with childcare, but more help is needed.
Those willing to pitch in on any of these projects should be prepared to respect the schools' need to know who is coming to help, when they are coming and be sure that the volunteers are aware they must follow all health and safety protocols. Volunteers will not come into contact with students.
The next time you or someone you know picks up food from the school, or hugs a kid who got some of the food, please remember to thank the dedicated front-line workers whose work makes it possible.
As you speak through your mask, tell them you owe them a hug you regret you cannot deliver.
Francis Koster, Ed.D., did his graduate work with a focus on threats to the basic life-support systems of air, water, food and fuel. He spent the majority of his career in one of the nation’s largest pediatric health care systems.
