COLUMN: We are headed back to the one room school (it is in the family room)

One out of every five Americans works at or attends public and private K-12 schools. The next nine months are going to be very difficult for our nation’s schools, for parents and for our economy. Then it should get a lot easier.
It has only been four months since the 100th case of COVID-19 was announced in America. Since then, more than 5 million Americans have been diagnosed as infected, more than 1 million of them have long-term damage to their health, and more than 160,000 people have died. One million new infections occurred in the last 18 days.
Under guidance given by Gov. Roy Cooper, online and/or in-person classes are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 17. There is a huge, anger-filled debate going on between people who want to open schools so life can go back to normal and those who fear the pandemic getting worse.
According to a study published last week by Dr. Spencer Fox of the University of Texas, who used county specific data from all across America to calculate the existing rate of infection among children, approximately 1 out of every 100 K-12 students who shows up to attend school in Kannapolis or Cabarrus County public or private schools will arrive already infected.
More than half of all the schools in America do not have air-conditioning systems that allow fresh air to be added to the classroom during the day. In these older buildings, the existing air-conditioning system takes all the old air students and teachers have already breathed, sucks it out of one classroom and puts it back into another over and over, all day long. It does not take many infected kids or teachers to spread the disease widely.
Public health experts agree that the vast majority of schools that try to start the school year with in-person classes will have to close shortly after the school year starts.
Nationally, there will be several areas of impact. The first is that because of lack of broadband and computers in low-income homes, the separation between social classes will widen. The second is that all those who participate in our entire country’s education system will become more skilled at using e-learning. The third is that distance learning, or e-learning, will be a major component of our educational system going forward, even after the pandemic is defeated.
Experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believe a vaccination will be invented and ready for use around Christmas, and after that, it will take four to six months to inject our 336 million citizens. The number of infected will continue to rise until enough citizens get the vaccination. However, recent polls show that 1 out of every 4 Americans would decline to be vaccinated.
Both Kannapolis and Cabarrus public school systems have been working hard to have effective online learning in place for the 2020-21 school year. They have also been coordinating junior- and senior-level high school students’ enrollment into Rowan-Cabarrus Community College so those students can earn credit online toward high school graduation requirements and earn transferable college credits at the same time.
In an annual competition among the nation’s largest community colleges, RCCC has been ranked in the top 10 digital large community colleges in America four of the last six years and currently has nine fully transferable online associates degree programs in place.
Because of RCCC’s advanced digital teaching capability, area college students who are concerned about going back to dormitories and in-person classes can chose to take transferable online classes while remaining at home.
As our education system undergoes this alteration to vastly expand online learning, there will be a significant need for remote tutors — not just for teaching the students, but to also coach their technology-shy parents on how to use the equipment and programs required to help their kids learn. If you are comfortable with computers, you can reach out to the parents by telephone, offer to do a screen-share session, and teach them how to use the equipment — all from the safety of your own home. Or, you could ask your neighborhood school to introduce you to such a parent.
Many area private schools are also reaching out for help or offering their upper-grades students as tutors to assist younger students at other schools.
The future we thought lay ahead when we toasted the New Year just a few months ago now looks nothing like what we imagined. It is up to all of us to pitch in to create a new future and a better America for all.
Francis Koster, Ed.D., did his graduate work with a focus on threats to the basic life-support systems of air, water, food and fuel. He spent the majority of his career in one of the nation’s largest pediatric health care systems.
