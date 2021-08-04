COMMENTARY: It’s not the immigrants' fault – we need to look in the mirror

Tim Furr is wrong – and he’s right too.
Cabarrus School Board member Tim Furr spoke in frustration during Monday’s meeting, pointing a finger at the border and illegal immigration for continuing the COVID-19 pandemic. His comments came when the board was asked if members wanted to reconsider their masks optional policy for the new school year.
Here’s what Furr said: ”If you ask me if I’m changing my stance on optional, no. I’m going to tell you why. I’m not trying to be on a high horse, and I’m not trying to make this political, but until this government (stops) letting illegal aliens in by the thousands, coming across this border without masks with COVID, putting them on buses and sending them all over the United States, we’re just beating our heads against a wall, because these numbers are going to continue to rise. And we’re going to be having this same conversation day after day and week after week.”
Furr was interrupted at that point and chose not to continue his comments when order was restored. But he had more to say. I spoke with him Tuesday.
There has been plenty of criticism for Furr’s statement such as a statement from the El Puente Hispano board of directors: “It is unfortunate that the blame for the spread of COVID falls on one group based solely on assumptions. The ignorance of this statement is clearly shown through the data and the facts that this global pandemic has affected people of all nationalities, all socioeconomic levels, political positions, and ages. Our organization remains committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19 through our regular vaccination clinics and mask distribution and supports all public health measures recommended by the organizations in charge of the care and protection of our population.”
Furr is generally the kind of board member we need. He is slow to speak and listens to what others have to say before making decisions. He’s not a very political guy – he’s been elected while a registered Democrat and as a Republican too. The school board is non-partisan. Monday he let frustration get the best of him and he certainly regrets it.
Furr, the entire school board and all school officials have been dealing with trying to keep students, teachers and school staff safe. They are all frustrated and concerned about doing the right things. They are pressured from every angle and viewpoint.
“You don’t know how many thousands of hours have gone into this behind the scenes. We want to make our schools safe. It’s frustrating,” Furr said.
It’s easy to see why. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continually changes its recommendations. It’s a moving target. Then throw in those who want to use any situation to make political hay. It’s not always easy to know the right thing to do.
Before Monday’s meeting Furr said he had been watching the news. From his statement it’s pretty clear he was watching FOXNews. “Thousands flooding across the border daily” is that so-called news organization’s calling card. FOXNews is all about stirring people up and making a profit. Sometimes they don’t let facts get in the way. Furr apparently believed them.
Do we really believe that thousands are coming into the country daily? If they were, would we be having the current labor shortage?
That controversy aside, Furr had points that were valid but unspoken at the meeting.
Had Furr continued his comments, you might have been able to see where he’s coming from:
“You go to beach and there’s no masks. There’s no social distancing. Nobody is worried. You go to the mall and it’s the same thing,” Furr said. “We as a country are not serious about getting this (COVID-19) under control and until we are it’s still going to rage on.”
He’s right.
For a while most of us stayed home as much as we could. We wore masks in crowded situations. But we all became wary and tried to go back to the good ole days too soon when we could shake hands, hug and sneeze without heads turning. Unfortunately the war on COVID-19 is not over.
Please wear your mask in crowded situations. If you haven’t got vaccinated, please do so. And for gosh sakes, use the parental controls and block FOXNews on grandpa’s TV.