COMMENTARY: It’s not the immigrants' fault – we need to look in the mirror

Tim Furr is wrong – and he’s right too.

Cabarrus School Board member Tim Furr spoke in frustration during Monday’s meeting, pointing a finger at the border and illegal immigration for continuing the COVID-19 pandemic. His comments came when the board was asked if members wanted to reconsider their masks optional policy for the new school year.

Here’s what Furr said: ”If you ask me if I’m changing my stance on optional, no. I’m going to tell you why. I’m not trying to be on a high horse, and I’m not trying to make this political, but until this government (stops) letting illegal aliens in by the thousands, coming across this border without masks with COVID, putting them on buses and sending them all over the United States, we’re just beating our heads against a wall, because these numbers are going to continue to rise. And we’re going to be having this same conversation day after day and week after week.”

Furr was interrupted at that point and chose not to continue his comments when order was restored. But he had more to say. I spoke with him Tuesday.