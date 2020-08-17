Concord High Senior receives four-year scholarship from Lions Club

The Concord Lions Club presented Concord High School Senior Peter Petroff the fourth annual Concord Lions Centennial Scholarship which was established in 2017.
In 2017, the Lions Club international organization celebrated its 100th birthday. It was at that time the International President encouraged each Lions Club to establish a community legacy project. The Concord Lions Club began the scholarship in response to that challenge.
The Club provides $1,000 per year for four years to the recipients. This scholarship is provided from the funds raised by its holiday flag display, placing flags around the City of Concord ten times per year.
Prospective candidates are interviewed and the candidate that best matches our motto of “We Serve” is selected. While the club seeks a student with high academic progress and achievement, most importantly, they are looking for a true heart and passion of “Service to Others”.
Petroff has provided community service in Cabarrus County through multiple opportunities. He plays the piano on a regular basis at Taylor Glen Retirement Facility, provides student math tutoring, volunteered at the hospital, and participated in the Adopt-a-Street Program to name a few. The future three years of the scholarship is determined by satisfactory academic success and continued service for others. Peter has been asked to seek ways that touch and help others while a student at Duke University.
