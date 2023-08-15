Work to replace R. Brown McAllister STEM Elementary School is ongoing, with the construction of the new school 65 percent completed, according to an update provided to the Cabarrus County Board of Education on Monday night.

The school building, which will be 116,000 square feet and is being designed for a capacity of 756 students, is set to be finished by the beginning of March, according to Brian Cone, CCS’ director of Architecture, Planning and Construction.

“That essentially says that’s when the building is complete to the point we could use it if we wanted to,” Cone said. The school will open August 2024.

It is being built on the existing school site, which consists of approximately 32 acres located at 541 Sunnyside Drive. There will be 46 classrooms.

Total construction of the building is estimated to cost $41 million, of which about $24 million has already been spent.

Work on the school’s north entrance has been completed, including sidewalks leading to the new school, Cone said. Temporary parking spaces have also been striped and are ready for staff.

The construction crew has utilized a no-wax system for the school floors to help reduce long-term maintenance costs.

The school will have two new exceptional children-accessible playgrounds, one for Pre-K and Kindergarten students and another for students in first through fifth grade, Cone told the paper.

There will also be a basketball court as part of the outdoor space.

Teachers and staff received a recent tour of the new facility.

"This is going to be a vast improvement from what they had," Cone said about the new school. "They're very excited about it."