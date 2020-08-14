Discovery Place launching School Camp at two locations

CHARLOTTE - As families with school-aged children gear up for this unprecedented academic year, Discovery Place is ready to assist.
Through our new full-day School Camp program, children in grades K-5 can attend school virtually from Discovery Place Science or Discovery Place Nature. In quiet spaces, under the supervision of our dedicated team members, students will participate in their classroom lessons and work on their daily assignments.
The program aims to ensure kids remain focused and on task throughout the virtual school day as well as providing them with basic educational assistance when needed.
“We are excited to serve as a resource for families in our community by providing a learning environment that sets kids up for success during this challenging time,” said Discovery Place Vice President of Learning Experiences Heather Norton. “Additionally, knowing that school field trips will not be offered during this time, our School Camp provides access for Museum exploration and experiential hands-on learning.”
Following the virtual school day, science will take center stage as staff members provide grade-appropriate science enrichment activities that align with topics in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools curriculum.
Several procedures and protocols are in place to address the health and safety of our School Camp community as it relates to COVID-19.
School Camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning August 31. For more information or to enroll a child, visit Discovery Place Science online at science.discoveryplace.org or Discovery Place Nature nature.discoveryplace.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!