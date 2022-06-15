 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION NEWS: New graduates and dean list students

  • Updated
Higher education

If you have information about local students and their achievements in colleges and universities, email it to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 Image by lc3105 from Pixabay

Miller, Lampkin graduate from Troy

TROY, AL – Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 graduates include students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include Quentez Lampkin and Kimberly Miller, both of Concord.

Graduates from Georgia State

ATLANTA, GA – More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist, and doctoral levels during the spring semester.

Georgia State graduates include Ernest Dorilas of Concord and Jordan Shoemaker of Mooresville.

Miller named to dean's list

BROOKINGS, SD – South Dakota State announces Edward Miller of Concord has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

Miller is a student in SDSU's College of Natural Sciences.

Shenandoah recognizes 958 Dean’s List students

WINCHESTER, VA. – Shenandoah University would like to recognize the 958 students who made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The following students were among those who earned a spot on the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester: Noah McClanahan of Concord Zachery Riddle of Huntersville.

Samford announces Dean's List

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Samford University recognizes 1,720 students named to the 2022 spring semester Dean’s List.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

The following local have been named to Samford University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester:

Charlotte – Ashleigh Jones

Concord – Emma Lawing.

Matthews – Mary Queen, Sarah Queen, Caroline Bowman, Lindsey Collins, Kelley Topiwala.

Mooresville – Sarah Woods, Katelyn Metzger.

