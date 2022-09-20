Four Cabarrus County schools evacuate due to threats

CABARRIS COUNTY — Four Cabarrus County schools were evacuated Tuesday morning following threats, officials stated.

Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill High School, Cox Mill Elementary School and Northwest Cabarrus High School were all evacuated.

Northwest Cabarrus High School had also been evacuated Monday due to threats.

According to a message sent to parents by the Cabarrus County School district, students were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

Law enforcement including the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office and Concord Police Department began searching the schools. Several police and sheriff's deputy vehicles were seen outside of all schools. Around 12:20 p.m. more units were seen responding to the Cox Mill area.

Cabarrus County schools weren't the only ones to evacuate Tuesday. Mooresville High School was also evacuated due to threats. Classes were dismissed for the day.

No more information was provided.