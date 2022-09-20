 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Four Cabarrus County schools evacuate due to threats

  • Updated
  • 0
Cox Mill High School

Several Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen outside of Cox Mill High School Tuesday afternoon. Cox Mill was one of four schools evacuated in the district due to threats.

 Victoria Young, Independent Tribune

CABARRIS COUNTY — Four Cabarrus County schools were evacuated Tuesday morning following threats, officials stated.

Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill High School, Cox Mill Elementary School and Northwest Cabarrus High School were all evacuated.

Northwest Cabarrus High School had also been evacuated Monday due to threats.

According to a message sent to parents by the Cabarrus County School district, students were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution." 

Law enforcement including the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office and Concord Police Department began searching the schools. Several police and sheriff's deputy vehicles were seen outside of all schools. Around 12:20 p.m. more units were seen responding to the Cox Mill area.

Cabarrus County schools weren't the only ones to evacuate Tuesday. Mooresville High School was also evacuated due to threats. Classes were dismissed for the day.

People are also reading…

No more information was provided.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit claims UNC student faced retaliation, racism as only Black woman in her program

A former graduate student at UNC-Chapel Hill alleges racial discrimination and retaliation at the university’s Kenan-Flagler Business School in a federal lawsuit against the university, three of its professors and the UNC Board of Governors. In 2020, Angelica Rose Brown — an African American woman — enrolled in the organizational behavioral Ph.D. program at the business school. But her time ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Haiti PM calls for calm as protests continue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts