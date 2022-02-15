 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gold stars awarded to The Citadel cadets and students
Gold stars awarded to The Citadel cadets and students

The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC – Gold stars were awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher in the fall 2021 semester. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.

The more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester include:

Concord – Jacob Rush.

Davidson – Olivia Montgomery.

Huntersville – Varney Farhnbullah.

Mooresville – Trevor Mayes.

Those cadets were recognized at the awards parade on Jan. 28, where they were presented their gold stars, which they may wear on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.

