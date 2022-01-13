Goodrich presented the Cook scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus

SALISBURY – The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation has awarded the first Keith Wayne Cook Automotive Scholarship to Ashley Goodrich of Spencer. The scholarship honors Keith Wayne Cook, a former Rowan-Cabarrus student with a lifelong love of automotive mechanics.

Cook, a native of Concord, possessed a rare and exceptional gift for mechanics. From tinkering on his tricycle at age 3, to his shop classes at Northwest Cabarrus High School and a continued hobby of auto repair, he was a lifelong lover of mechanics. He owned and operated Maximum Performance and Keith’s Dyno-Tune in Concord before moving on to a career of 23 years at Freightliner Corporation in Cleveland as a Production Team Leader and Quality Control Inspector. Cook studied industrial management at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

The Keith Wayne Cook Automotive Scholarship was established by his sister, the Rev. Dr. Cathy A. Cook, a former communications instructor and department chair at Rowan-Cabarrus.

“My little brother loved nothing more than working on cars,” Cook said. “This scholarship will empower others to pursue their dreams in the field of auto mechanics – a perfect way to honor Keith’s life and the tremendous difference he made to everyone he knew.”