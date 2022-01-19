Goodwin makes Fall 2021 Dean's List

AMERICUS, GA – James Goodwin, a resident of Concord, made the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with more than 3,000 students.
