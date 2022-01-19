 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goodwin makes Fall 2021 Dean's List
Goodwin makes Fall 2021 Dean's List

Higher education

If you have information about local students and their achievements in colleges and universities, email it to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 Image by lc3105 from Pixabay

AMERICUS, GA – James Goodwin, a resident of Concord, made the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with more than 3,000 students.

