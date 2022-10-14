Governor Roy Cooper visits Concord High School

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Concord High School Thursday, Oct. 13, to celebrate Jump Start Jobs Week — a community-wide event to connect local employers with high school students in the Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates program.

Cooper visited eleventh- and twelfth-grade students in the classroom at CHS to discuss the role Communities in Schools North Carolina is having on their future career choices.

He first spoke with students about his own career path. Students then engaged in discussing their own career aspirations.

Last week, CISNC was awarded the “5-of-5 JAG Award” which recognizes the highest-achieving states that exceed all five of Jobs for America’s Graduates national performance metrics aimed at graduation and employment. Performance metrics include employment rate, full-time employment, total full-time positive outcomes and further education rate.

Cooper spoke afterwards to the media and was joined by Concord Principal Dr. Adam Auerbach, Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki and Jill Cox, president and CEO of Communities in Schools North Carolina