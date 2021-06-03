Inaugural Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarships awarded this week

It was an honor not only to present Shipp her scholarship for Dr. Lowder, but also to present Mrs. Fields with Shipp’s essay.

“To be able to call Mrs. Fields and let her know and give her a copy of the essay for what a difference she made and how that classroom in 10th grade is what makes Zahria want to be a homicide detective, again, it just doesn’t get any better than that as far as impact people have on lives,” Dr. Lowder said. “And to be able to hold Mrs. Fields up at the same time we were honoring Zahria just made it better.”

Mr. Taylor wrote his essay about a teacher from his past who suggested he go into the ESL field. She was unable to attend the event due to the fact she was not local. However, having worked with Mr. Taylor for several years as he has spent nine years in the Cabarrus County Schools system, getting the chance to honor him was special for Dr. Lowder as well.

“Tremendous honor in both ways and very, very exciting to be there and to be a part of it,” Dr. Lowder said.

Mr. Taylor is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Curriculum & Instruction with a TESOL concentration (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages).