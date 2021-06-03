Inaugural Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarships awarded this week

CONCORD — The first two Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarships were handed out this week to Zahria Shipp, a senior at J.M. Robinson High School and Vincent Taylor, an English as a Second Language Teacher at Patriots Elementary School.
These scholarships were established in April 2021 to honor Dr. Lowder’s service and dedication to Cabarrus County Schools as a Teacher, Administrator and Superintendent. Dr. Lowder retired from his position as Superintendent in February.
The two scholarships are intended for one CCS staff member who is pursuing a degree or certificate, and one for a graduating senior from a CCS high school. Each award is for $1,000. Funds were raised with the goal to fund the scholarships for a minimum of five years. A total of 26 well-qualified applications were received for the inaugural awards.
Dr. Lowder was surprised in April with the news two scholarships would be given out in his name and he was honored to present Shipp and Taylor with their awards this week.
“I can’t think of anything better as a gift to me than to be able to be involved with our faculty and our students and their education,” he said in a phone call Friday. “It couldn’t be any better.”
To receive the scholarships applicants were required to write an essay on a teacher’s influence on them. Shipp wrote hers about Mrs. Kipp Fields who was her Forensic Science teacher in 10th grade at J.M. Robinson.
It was an honor not only to present Shipp her scholarship for Dr. Lowder, but also to present Mrs. Fields with Shipp’s essay.
“To be able to call Mrs. Fields and let her know and give her a copy of the essay for what a difference she made and how that classroom in 10th grade is what makes Zahria want to be a homicide detective, again, it just doesn’t get any better than that as far as impact people have on lives,” Dr. Lowder said. “And to be able to hold Mrs. Fields up at the same time we were honoring Zahria just made it better.”
Mr. Taylor wrote his essay about a teacher from his past who suggested he go into the ESL field. She was unable to attend the event due to the fact she was not local. However, having worked with Mr. Taylor for several years as he has spent nine years in the Cabarrus County Schools system, getting the chance to honor him was special for Dr. Lowder as well.
“Tremendous honor in both ways and very, very exciting to be there and to be a part of it,” Dr. Lowder said.
Mr. Taylor is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Curriculum & Instruction with a TESOL concentration (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages).
These scholarships are two of 10 that are planned out for the next five years. Dr. Lowder said he hopes to be able to grow them into larger benefits and even for a longer timeframe if possible. He has spent a lifetime working in education and he hopes to be able to help individuals in Cabarrus County pursue their educations even further.
“Now I can donate money to that scholarship fund and hopefully keep it going for much longer than the five years which was what they were shooting out for,” he said. “If we can continue doing that and grow that money then hopefully it’ll last forever and hopefully we can give out more than $1,000 but we’ve got to let that grow a little bit.”
For now Dr. Lowder is enjoying his retirement even if it has taken a bit of adjusting in these last few months.
“It’s a little bit of an adjustment to be able to figure out how to go from 100 miles per hour to zero pretty quickly, but definitely good,” he said. “Going to the beach this weekend. It’s been very nice and again, very nice to be able to be a part of our faculty and our kids’ education (even in retirement)."
The Dr. Chris Lowder Scholarship Committee expects to start accepting applications for the 2022 awards in February 2022.
“What an honor (this year’s event) was and I appreciate the people who organized this,” Dr. Lowder said. “It’s such an honor to work with Vince and Zahria and (just) to be a small part of their education is tremendous.”