KCS reports first 2 positive cases of COVID-19

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis City Schools reported its first two cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
KCS has been operating for the first two weeks of the academic year under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan B which has the district working partially online and in person.
Superintendent Chip Buckwell announced the positive tests in a Facebook video.
“As a reminder, we work closely with the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) on contact tracing and, if you have not been contacted directly, you/your student has not been identified as a close contact,” he said.
The two individuals have been isolated and three other people who were in close contact with those who tested positive have been put under precautionary quarantine as well.
KCS’s overall population includes 3,118 students who are participating in some form of in-person learning to go with 788 staff members.
Before the year started, KCS gave students and teachers the option of working under Gov. Cooper’s Plan B or staying in fully online learning. According to KCS Assistant Superintendent Kevin Garay, 63 percent of respondents elected to come back under Plan B.
There is community spread of COVID-19 throughout Cabarrus County, Rowan County, Concord, Kannapolis, Midland and Salisbury, all locations students throughout the area are located, so the chances for infection remain.
CDC guidelines indicate schools can go back to some form of on-campus learning when the infected rate of those who are tested is below 5 percent in a community.
Working under those guidelines the virus will be active in a community as students go back to school. Kannapolis City Schools acknowledged this risk before the year and gave individuals the option to work from home if this was a concern.
The two positive tests last week required KCS to use its isolation rooms for the first time this school year after there were no positive tests throughout the first week on campus.
Superintendent Chip Buckwell said on the first day of school — with the community spread the area is experiencing — they were not going to be surprised if a test came back positive or an individual showed symptoms of the virus.
He added though that the district was taking all of the precautions it could to make sure it could respond appropriately if that were to happen and isolate the individuals appropriately.
All students and staff are required to wear masks at all times on campus as well as practicing social distancing.
Additionally, classroom sizes are limited with one group of students being on campus in a Cohort A on Monday and Tuesday and another on campus in a Cohort B on Wednesday and Thursday.
All students and staff are remote on Fridays.
