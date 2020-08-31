KCS reports first 2 positive cases of COVID-19

CDC guidelines indicate schools can go back to some form of on-campus learning when the infected rate of those who are tested is below 5 percent in a community.

Working under those guidelines the virus will be active in a community as students go back to school. Kannapolis City Schools acknowledged this risk before the year and gave individuals the option to work from home if this was a concern.

The two positive tests last week required KCS to use its isolation rooms for the first time this school year after there were no positive tests throughout the first week on campus.

Superintendent Chip Buckwell said on the first day of school — with the community spread the area is experiencing — they were not going to be surprised if a test came back positive or an individual showed symptoms of the virus.

He added though that the district was taking all of the precautions it could to make sure it could respond appropriately if that were to happen and isolate the individuals appropriately.

All students and staff are required to wear masks at all times on campus as well as practicing social distancing.