KCS Superintendent showered with presents, recognitions in surprise retirement ceremony

KANNAPOLIS — Dr. Daron “Chip” Buckwell has dedicated more than half of his life to serving Kannapolis City Schools, and on Wednesday, those he has impacted throughout his career gathered to honor him.
Dr. Buckwell had no idea what was going on and when he turned the corner into the A.L. Brown Courtyard it was clear the moment started to dawn on him. The look of excitement on his face to see those in the community waiting there to greet him was hard to miss and when addressing his peers he struggled to hold back tears.
“I can’t say thank you enough to everybody who’s here,” Dr. Buckwell said. “I’m surprisingly composed at this moment so thank you.
“Nobody gets to do what I have been able to enjoy without great relationships. It’s about relationships that we do everything in this world and I’m grateful and I’m hopeful that all of these relationships that we’ve built over these last 36, 38, 35, it doesn’t matter at this point, years, continue well into the future because our kids deserve it. To our kids, to our staff, to our community, to everybody in the community I say thank you.”
Dr. Buckwell first came to Kannapolis City Schools in 1985 and served the district as a teacher, dropout prevention coordinator, director of student services, director of testing, principal and assistant superintendent before becoming superintendent in 2016.
At A.L. Brown’s graduation Saturday, Principal Angelo DelliSanti was reading off everything Dr. Buckwell had done in the district and Kannapolis Board of Education Chair Todd Adams — who was sitting next to Dr. Buckwell — had to ask jokingly, “Can’t you hold down a job?”
But that background with the district is something Adams points to as to why the man they affectionately call “Chip” has had the success he has had at KCS.
“All of that has played into what has made you a great superintendent for us here,” Adams said. “When I started my career I had a boss who told me, ‘You can’t have people work for you and have them respect you if you haven’t done what they’ve done or you won’t do what they’ve done,’ and you’ve done almost everything here and I think that’s why you’ve had the support that you’ve had.”
Dr. Buckwell not only received support in the form of a crowd Wednesday — and make no mistake it was absolutely a crowd — he also received honors and presents from around the community as well.
President of the Cabarrus County Chapter of the NAACP Amos McClorey presented Dr. Buckwell with the organization’s 2021 Presidents Award which they give out only once a year. In McClorey’s time with the organization the award has only been given to an educator three times with Dr. Buckwell being the third.
“Dr. Buckwell has truly, truly given his life to education and we say that because of the children that you’ve been involved with, you’ve been a part of their lives, some of them won’t know anybody else but you as an educator,” McClorey said. “Your staff, your faculty, you’ve done things over the years that are unheard of being here as long as you have. You’ve showed your leadership, your patience, your respect, given the community an open door to come in and see you, you’ve given us your ear and your cooperation. The NAACP respects all these qualities, prompting the organization to give back to you.”
KCS has done extensive work pushing equity in the district over the last few years putting educators through training as well as addressing it elsewhere in the district. This summer Kannapolis City Schools also took part in an Equity retreat where Dr. Buckwell also spoke.
Dr. Buckwell has repeatedly spoken in Board of Education meetings and at other events as well about doing the best for his students and the community as a whole and that has not gone unnoticed.
His work also resulted in a tremendous honor from the City as Mayor Darrell Hinnant declared Wednesday, June 30, 2021 as Dr. Chip Buckwell Day.
“I cannot imagine this place without Chip Buckwell,” Mayor Hinnant said. “It has been a long time that Chip has been involved here in this community and at this school system and I can’t imagine anybody that knows it any better from all angles and all directions Chip. You have been a force at this school system for such a long time.”
He continued: “We encourage those in the City to stop by and say hello, and to see you on the street and to recognize the commitment that you have made to this community, to this school system and I think more than anything else to the kids that are all a part of your life and so we say thank you very much Dr. Buckwell for being such an imposing force and in this school system.”
Dr. Buckwell also received an honor from the G.W. Carver Alumni Association, UNC Charlotte, the City of Kannapolis Police Department, and North Carolina State Senator Carl Ford. And while Congressman Richard Hudson was not able to attend the event, he took the time Tuesday to honor Chip on the House floor.
In his speech he made sure that “Wonders Never Cease” became part of the Congressional record.
“We thank you for your service and wish you the best in your retirement,” a representative for Rep. Hudson said.
Dr. Buckwell’s final day as superintendent at Kannapolis City Schools will officially be June 30. Assistant Superintendent Kevin Garay was named to replace Chip. His official first day will be July 1.
This was not the last day for Dr. Buckwell in the district but it was one of the last chances for his friends and the community to say their thanks and staff members took that chance as well forming a parade around the courtyard with posters, a blown-up face of Dr. Buckwell and even a “Chip-opoly” car. The day ended with a tailgate from Chip’s alma mater Appalachian State and a celebration of just the man who is Chip Buckwell.