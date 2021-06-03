KCS Superintendent showered with presents, recognitions in surprise retirement ceremony

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Dr. Buckwell has truly, truly given his life to education and we say that because of the children that you’ve been involved with, you’ve been a part of their lives, some of them won’t know anybody else but you as an educator,” McClorey said. “Your staff, your faculty, you’ve done things over the years that are unheard of being here as long as you have. You’ve showed your leadership, your patience, your respect, given the community an open door to come in and see you, you’ve given us your ear and your cooperation. The NAACP respects all these qualities, prompting the organization to give back to you.”

KCS has done extensive work pushing equity in the district over the last few years putting educators through training as well as addressing it elsewhere in the district. This summer Kannapolis City Schools also took part in an Equity retreat where Dr. Buckwell also spoke.

Dr. Buckwell has repeatedly spoken in Board of Education meetings and at other events as well about doing the best for his students and the community as a whole and that has not gone unnoticed.

His work also resulted in a tremendous honor from the City as Mayor Darrell Hinnant declared Wednesday, June 30, 2021 as Dr. Chip Buckwell Day.