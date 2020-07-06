King receives National Gypsum Company scholarship

Matthew King, a 2020 graduate of Cox Mill High School in Concord, is a recipient of this year’s National Gypsum Company scholarship. King graduated from Cox Mill with a 4.5 grade point average.
King was active in sports, academics and service in high school. He played safety on the junior varsity and varsity football teams and participated in international business competitions through his school’s DECA team. King also volunteered with Loaves and Fishes, Galilee Center, Rise Against Hunger and other local food banks to collect and distribute food. In the fall, King will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-CH) to study biomedical engineering.
King is one of two recipients nationwide to receive the scholarship. National Gypsum scholarships are awarded through the National Merit Scholarship Program and are funded by the C. D. Spangler Foundation. High school students who are children of National Gypsum Company or NGC Industries, Inc., employees can compete for the annual awards. Matthew’s father, John King, is an employee of National Gypsum Company.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!