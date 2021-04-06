Local residents earn degrees from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY – The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Concord – Ramakrishna Seetamraju, Master of Business Administration; Anthony Bujorian Bachelor of Science, Cybersecurity and Information Assurance. Raina Jones, Master of Science, Nursing – Leadership and Management (RN to MSN); Stacye Ibanez. MBA, Healthcare Management; Zelalem Tekabe. Bachelor of Science, Software Development.
Kannapolis – Morgan Quesenberry, Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
Midland –Kathi Belk, MBA, Healthcare Management; Rebeka Talbert. Master of Science, Nursing – Nursing Informatics (BSN to MSN).
WGU has recognized 14,146 undergraduate and 15,640 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since July 2, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 4 months. The average age for those who graduated is 37 years old.