Local students named to Anderson dean's list
ANDERSON, SC – Despite the incredible challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the following students were named to the Dean's List at Anderson University for the fall semester, 2021. In order to be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Anderson University congratulates these students for this accomplishment amid unprecedented challenges.

Charlotte – Kathleen Ely.

Concord – Sydney Himpel, Andrew Trick, Cadee Turner.

Harrisburg – Macy McDufford.

Kannapolis – Bryson Rose.

Anderson University is a “more selective,” comprehensive Christian university offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees on campus and online.

