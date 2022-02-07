Local students named to Anderson dean's list

ANDERSON, SC – Despite the incredible challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the following students were named to the Dean's List at Anderson University for the fall semester, 2021. In order to be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Anderson University congratulates these students for this accomplishment amid unprecedented challenges.
Charlotte – Kathleen Ely.
Concord – Sydney Himpel, Andrew Trick, Cadee Turner.
Harrisburg – Macy McDufford.
Kannapolis – Bryson Rose.
