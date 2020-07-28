Local students on Belmont dean's list

NASHVILLE, TN – The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the Spring 2020 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Concord – Autumn Johnson, Katherine Thigpen, Mattea Williams, Collin Alpern.
Davidson – Carter Jones.
Huntersville – Patrick Dukes.
Matthews – Holly Vonder.
Mooresville – Grace Swing.
Salisbury – Abigail Robinette.
