Local students on Belmont dean's list
Higher education

If you have information about local students and their achievements in colleges and universities, email it jstamey@independenttribune.com Image by lc3105 from Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN – The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the Spring 2020 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Concord – Autumn Johnson, Katherine Thigpen, Mattea Williams, Collin Alpern.

Davidson – Carter Jones.

Huntersville – Patrick Dukes.

Matthews – Holly Vonder.

Mooresville – Grace Swing.

Salisbury – Abigail Robinette.

Belmont University-home of the October 22, 2020 Presidential Debate, the third and final in the election season-is made up of nearly 8,500 students who come from every state and more than 36 countries.

