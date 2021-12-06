Nursing scholarships presented at Calvary Lutheran

On Sunday, Nov. 14, Calvary Lutheran Church Women presented two $500 nursing scholarships to students in Cabarrus County. The recipients are Shaakira Rushing and Manuela Cuervo. Shaakira is in the nursing program at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Manuela attends Cabarrus College of Health Sciences.

Rushing says in her bio that she has always wanted to be a Registered Nurse and finds joy in making a difference in the lives of others. She believes that God has called her to this profession. She earned her CAN license and began working on the dementia/Alzheimer unit at a nursing facility in Concord where she learned much about patient care. She has completed the Practical Nursing program at RCCC and works as a Licensed Practical Nurse in a home health setting. She is presently enrolled in the RN program RCCC and after earning her license, she wants to pursue a career in Pediatrics.

Cuervo hopes to work in a critical care setting for a couple of years until she can go to Nurse Practitioner school. She has not decided her specialty, only knows that she wants to take care of people who need her the most. She hopes to impact their lives for the better, no matter where she goes. She is very grateful to Calvary for the opportunity to further her education.

Calvary Women offer these scholarships annually to two students in the nursing programs available in Cabarrus County. Funds for the scholarships are received through memorial contributions and from the sale for Heavenly Hand Cream make by the Women of Calvary. We wish to thank those who have graciously contributed to this fund and who have purchased our hand cream.