Redfern graduates from Flagler College
Redfern graduates from Flagler College

  • Updated
Higher education

If you have information about local students and their achievements in colleges and universities, email it jstamey@independenttribune.com Image by lc3105 from Pixabay

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Karlie Redfern of Harrisburg, graduated with a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Flagler College on Monday, May 3, at its spring commencement exercises.

The ceremonies, which were the first in-person commencement observances since 2019, were held in the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. 466 undergraduate degrees were awarded during two ceremonies, which were split due to social distancing protocols.

The commencement speaker was retiring President of Flagler College, Dr. Joseph G. Joyner, whose remarks touched on the graduates' grit and resilience. Despite facing two hurricanes and a global pandemic during their time at Flagler, the class of 2021 continued to excel as they completed their degrees.

