Reversing learning losses from remote classes a legislative priority

“Many of our educators are doing the best they can, there’s no substitute for being in the classroom with kids,” said Rep. Ashton Clemmons, D-Guilford. “In this time of limited resources, we want to make sure that we use them effectively.”

Whatever plan is developed will be competing for scarce dollars. The economy can’t support large increases in teacher pay, and state revenue is expected to be tight, says Stoops.

“It’s a big year, with a lot of uncertainty ahead,” Stoops said. “Any plan that’s developed to address learning loss may come in conflict with the realities of the budget. That’s the overarching issue here: the budget is going to dictate what the General Assembly can and can’t do.”

Cooper and Republicans will likely continue sparring over school choice, teacher pay, and education funding. The latest budget plan was a casualty of the stalemate over teacher pay and Medicaid expansion.

Cooper attacked school choice in his August plan. He proposed cutting $85 million from the Opportunity Scholarship program but pushed to spend $360 million to give public school teachers a $2,000 bonus.

But while the parties fight over how much to spend, researchers hope lawmakers will reform how the money is spent in the first place.