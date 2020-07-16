Rowan-Cabarrus trustee elected to state executive board

SALISBURY — Pat Horton, a member of the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College board of trustees, has been elected to serve on the executive board of the North Carolina Association of Community College Trustees.
Horton’s four-year term runs from July 1 until June 30, 2024. She represents Region 2, which comprises 16 counties, including Rowan and Cabarrus.
The executive board supports the NCACCT, the professional association that assists about 800 trustees from North Carolina’s 58 community colleges. The association provides advocacy and trustee training across the state, lobbies for community college budget priorities during North Carolina legislative sessions and facilitates collaboration and communication with partners including the State Board of Community Colleges, community college presidents and the N.C. Community College system office.
“I believe strongly in the mission of community colleges, and I am honored to serve on the executive board of the North Carolina Association of Community College Trustees,” Horton said. “The work of community colleges truly does transform lives.”
Horton is regional president of Uwharrie Bank and previously served as president and CEO of Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co.
“We are extremely fortunate to have Pat Horton as a valued member of our board of trustees and as former chair of our foundation board, and she will be an asset to the executive board at the state level as they move forward with the important work of the state’s community colleges,” said Carol Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “She is an active advocate for community colleges and our efforts to drive personal and community prosperity.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-7222.
About Rowan-Cabarrus
Opening its doors in 1963, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is one of 58 colleges in the state-supported North Carolina Community College System. Rowan-Cabarrus is a comprehensive, community-focused institution of higher learning, serving the residents of Rowan and Cabarrus counties at multiple locations and through online programs. Rowan-Cabarrus offers fully-accredited associate degree programs in more than 30 areas of study, including arts and sciences, business, information technology, health and public services, engineering technologies, and biotechnology, as well as dozens of diplomas and certifications. It provides more than 2,000 course offerings, serving a yearly overall enrollment of more than 25,000 students. In addition, Rowan-Cabarrus provides the education and job-training programs needed to meet many workforce demands of the N.C. Research Campus being developed in Kannapolis.
