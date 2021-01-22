Rush receives Gold Stars at The Citadel

Jacob Lane Rush, a 2019 graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School, received Gold Stars for his academic accomplishment during the 2020 fall semester at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina.

Gold Stars are awarded to those students on the Dean's List who have made a grade point average of 3.7 or higher. Jacob earned a 4.0 GPA. Jacob is a sophomore Business Administration major and also a member of the college's prestigious Honors College.

The Citadel, located in Charleston, SC, offers a classic military college education profoundly focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. Graduates of The Citadel have served the nation, their state and their communities as principled leaders since the college was founded in 1842.

Jacob is the son of Jeff and Tamara Rush of Concord and the grandson of the late Donald Lane Moser and Betty Moser and John and Crystal Rush of St. Petersburg, Florida.