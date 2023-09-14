Cabarrus County Schools publicly unveiled a new page (https://www.cabarrus.k12.nc.us/19631_3) on its website during Monday night's school board work session that explains Senate Bill 49, more commonly known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights — a new state law approved last month— and how many of the district’s policies already align with the new requirements.

The law, which was approved after the state legislature’s veto override of Gov. Roy Cooper, affects some of what children are taught, and when parents should be notified in certain instances. It also requires schools to contact parents if a child asks to be called by a different name or pronoun and allows parents the right to inspect and review materials, from library books to textbooks.

“Our Cabarrus County Schools values parent involvement and we respect the rights of parents in the educational upbringing of their children,” said Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki. “We welcome parent’s involvement with their student’s education.”

Kopicki took a few moments to show the public how to access the page, which is under the “Families” tab on the district’s website.

In addition to an overview detailing the ins and outs of the new law, the page outlines each of the 12 parental rights enshrined in SB49 along with the corresponding CCS policies that address them. There are hyperlinks associated with each of the board policies.

Parents have the following legal rights in regards to their child’s education, according to the new law:

The right to consent or withhold consent for participation in reproductive health and safety education programs;

The right to seek a medical or religious exemption from immunization requirements;

The right to review statewide standardized assessment results as part of the State report card;

The right to request an evaluation of their child for an academically or intellectually gifted program, or for identification as a child with a disability;

The right to inspect and purchase public school unit textbooks and other supplementary instructional materials;

The right to access information relating to the unit's policies for promotion or retention, including high school graduation requirements;

The right to receive student report cards on a regular basis that clearly depict and grade the student's academic performance in each class or course, the student's conduct, and the student's attendance;

The right to access information relating to the State public education system, State standards, report card requirements, attendance requirements, and textbook requirements;

The right to participate in parent-teacher organizations;

The right to opt in to certain data collection for their child;

The right for students to participate in protected student information surveys only with parental consent;

The right to review all available records of materials their child has borrowed from a school library.

Kopicki said the “space is evolving and will be updated as board policies are modified.” He said there will likely be another update during next month’s meeting.

The district created the page as so many people in the community, many of them parents, had been asking questions about the new law.

Other school districts have already taken action to ensure their policies are in compliance with the Parents’ Bill of Rights. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, for example, approved four policies to comply with the new law last month.