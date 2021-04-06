Stanly Arts Guild offers scholarship

The Stanly Arts Guild Scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior planning to enroll, or a college freshman enrolled in a visual arts or arts education program, and may be a resident of Stanly or adjoining county (Anson, Cabarrus, Montgomery, Rowan or Union Counties).

A total of $1000 will be paid directly to the college in attendance of the scholarship winner. Application requirements must be completed and returned by 2 p. m. on Saturday, May 15, to be considered for this award.

Mrs. Carole Poplin, scholarship chair, states that applications for this award are available at the Stanly Arts Guild, 330-C North Second Street in Albemarle, or may be found online at www.stanlyartsguild.com and click the scholarship tab. You may also call or text Poplin at 704 438-4644 for more information.

The Stanly Arts Guild urges high school and college students to advance their career aspirations in art and to apply for this scholarship.