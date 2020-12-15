Stith named new leader of state community college system

Stith will have to grapple with the dramatic drop in enrollment that community colleges face across the country. The pandemic upended hands-on learning, restricted colleges’ ability to offer classes, and slashed the budgets of low-income students and adult learners.

“Working adults are struggling right now, and lower-income students are struggling in their ability to go to college this year,” Scott Ralls, Wake Technical Community College president, told Carolina Journal. “His challenge is to help us make sure we have some level of budget-enrollment stability, so we’re able to deal with the economic-recovery issues once the pandemic moves out of the forefront.”

But to do that, Stith must also take on longstanding problems that stand in the way of recovering the enrollment growth of the past year.

Community colleges have long struggled to recruit teachers from industries that offer higher wages. Lower teacher pay has left community colleges hard-pressed to offer students a way into growing industries.