Students earn faculty honors at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, GA – The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Area students are:

Albemarle – Nicholas Rokos.

Charlotte – Andrew Gauker Aditi Prakash.

Concord – Hussain Gynaim Matthew Williams.

Davidson – Christopher Languell.

Huntersville – Claire Christman.

