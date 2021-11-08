Students earn faculty honors at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA – The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Area students are:
Albemarle – Nicholas Rokos.
Charlotte – Andrew Gauker Aditi Prakash.
Concord – Hussain Gynaim Matthew Williams.
Davidson – Christopher Languell.
Huntersville – Claire Christman.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!