Students named to Harding University Dean's list

SEARCY, AR – The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2020 semester.

The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.