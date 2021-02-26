 Skip to main content
Students named to Harding University Dean's list
Higher education

SEARCY, AR – The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2020 semester.

Chase Preston of Matthews, freshman marketing major, and Mary Yukich of Davidson, senior computer science with math minor major

The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas.

