Tanzanian immigrant finds new opportunities at Rowan-Cabarrus

“That was the best decision I ever made,” he said. “I met the best teachers – people you’d like to be taught by all day. The College has the best teachers and a good environment.”

The Rowan-Cabarrus Adult Education and Literacy program offers adult basic education programs to eligible adults who want to earn a high school equivalency diploma. The program currently serves more than 160 students, focusing on math, science, social studies, and reading/language arts. Students may take courses either online as a self-paced, 24/7 learning opportunity or virtually with an instructor teaching via Zoom.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I gained a lot of confidence through the program, found new friends, and changed my life, because now I can continue my education,” Kamugisha said. “My journey has not been easy, as my beloved mother, Dorothea Kamugisha, passed away before I graduated. But it has been worthwhile. With advice from instructor Mary Jane Hartley, I moved to the night class until I finished. I thank God that I didn’t quit.”

“The GED program helped me to achieve my goals,” continued Kamugisha, who officially graduated on Sept. 9, 2021. “If you have ever wanted to go back to school, this is the time, and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is there to help you like they did me.”