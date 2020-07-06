Three receive Salvation Army Women’s scholarships
Three receive Salvation Army Women's scholarships

Higher education

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary has announced its annual scholarship selections for the 2019-2020 year.

Three $1,000 scholarships have been awarded to the following students for tuition, books and fees:

Mia Guthrie, a graduate of Concord High School, will be attending UNC–Chapel Hill studying Sports Broadcasting.

Alyssa Gray, a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, attending UNCC studying Elementary Education and Dance.

Katlyn Clark of West Stanly High School, will study Nursing at Stanly Community College.

