UNC Charlotte appoints diversity and inclusion leader

Waites Spellman has served as a professor in UNC Charlotte’s School of Social Work since 2018. Prior to her current role, she was a dean and professor at Wayne State University's School of Social Work. She also served as a tenured associate professor at NC State University.

She holds a doctorate in counselor education from NC State University, a master’s degree in social work from Fordham University and a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College. She also is a graduate of the Harvard Institutes for Higher Education’s Management and Leadership in Higher Education and Management Development programs.

“I am excited to join Chancellor Gaber, the Cabinet and the many faculty, staff and student leaders who are passionate about furthering UNC Charlotte’s diversity, equity and inclusion work,” said Waites Spellman. “I look forward to working with the outstanding team of professionals at UNC Charlotte who have been actively engaged in this effort. I hope to strengthen and expand these initiatives to help make this a place where all students, faculty and staff know they belong.”