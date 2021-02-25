UNC Charlotte nationally ranked as a top employer by Forbes Magazine

UNC Charlotte has been named to “America’s Best Mid-Sized Employers 2021” list by Forbes, which released its rankings on Feb. 9.

The university ranked 95 out of the top 500 employers with between 1,000 and 5,000 employees. UNC Charlotte is the only top mid-sized education employer in North Carolina and the only public higher education institution named in the state for both mid-sized or large-sized employers.

"This recognition is a testament to what we know to be true: Our faculty and staff at UNC Charlotte are among the best in the nation,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “I am proud to work alongside them. This past year, in particular, has shown the dedication, resilience and creativity of our employees as they have worked tirelessly to ensure a quality academic experience for our students."