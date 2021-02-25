UNC Charlotte nationally ranked as a top employer by Forbes Magazine

UNC Charlotte has been named to “America’s Best Mid-Sized Employers 2021” list by Forbes, which released its rankings on Feb. 9.
The university ranked 95 out of the top 500 employers with between 1,000 and 5,000 employees. UNC Charlotte is the only top mid-sized education employer in North Carolina and the only public higher education institution named in the state for both mid-sized or large-sized employers.
"This recognition is a testament to what we know to be true: Our faculty and staff at UNC Charlotte are among the best in the nation,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “I am proud to work alongside them. This past year, in particular, has shown the dedication, resilience and creativity of our employees as they have worked tirelessly to ensure a quality academic experience for our students."
Working with market research firm Statista, Forbes surveyed 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees in the United States. Survey respondents were asked to respond to questions about their working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer. Additionally, they were asked to rate how likely they’d be to recommend their employers to others. They were also given the opportunity to name other organizations they would recommend. The final list ranks the employers that received the most recommendations.
“We want UNC Charlotte to be known as an organization where you can always learn, grow and make a meaningful impact on students’ lives and the broader community, ” said Gary Stinnett, associate vice chancellor for human resources. “Our employees are our most important asset in shaping the UNC Charlotte culture, brand and student experience. We not only want to recruit top talent to our university but also give them a rewarding experience so they choose to stay.”
The full list of top employers can be found on Forbes’ website.