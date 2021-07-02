UNC Charlotte trustees add 3 new leaders, reappoint 3 others

CHARLOTTE - The UNC Board of Governors appointed three new leaders to UNC Charlotte’s Board of Trustees, effective July 1. Alumna Wendy Grubbs '83, consultant and former Citigroup managing director and former special assistant to President George W. Bush; Alexander J. (Sasha) Weintraub, Duke Energy’s senior vice president and chief commercial officer of natural gas; and alumnus Dontá Wilson '98, Truist Financial’s chief digital and client experience officer, will serve four-year terms.

In addition, three current trustees were reappointed to serve a second term. Alumni J. Brett Keeter '99 was confirmed by the Board of Governors and Dennis Bunker '81 and Teross Young '98 were approved by the North Carolina General Assembly.

“UNC Charlotte is fortunate to have a long history of a strong, talented Board of Trustees, including industry leaders committed to leading our state’s urban research University,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “This class of trustees continues this tradition, and we welcome Wendy, Sasha and Dontá, and are pleased that Dennis, Brett and Teross will continue their service.”

The UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees is composed of 13 members, including eight elected by the UNC Board of Governors, four appointed by the General Assembly and the University’s Student Government Association president.