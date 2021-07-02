UNC Charlotte trustees add 3 new leaders, reappoint 3 others

CHARLOTTE - The UNC Board of Governors appointed three new leaders to UNC Charlotte’s Board of Trustees, effective July 1. Alumna Wendy Grubbs '83, consultant and former Citigroup managing director and former special assistant to President George W. Bush; Alexander J. (Sasha) Weintraub, Duke Energy’s senior vice president and chief commercial officer of natural gas; and alumnus Dontá Wilson '98, Truist Financial’s chief digital and client experience officer, will serve four-year terms.
In addition, three current trustees were reappointed to serve a second term. Alumni J. Brett Keeter '99 was confirmed by the Board of Governors and Dennis Bunker '81 and Teross Young '98 were approved by the North Carolina General Assembly.
“UNC Charlotte is fortunate to have a long history of a strong, talented Board of Trustees, including industry leaders committed to leading our state’s urban research University,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “This class of trustees continues this tradition, and we welcome Wendy, Sasha and Dontá, and are pleased that Dennis, Brett and Teross will continue their service.”
The UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees is composed of 13 members, including eight elected by the UNC Board of Governors, four appointed by the General Assembly and the University’s Student Government Association president.
About Wendy Grubbs '83
Grubbs currently serves as an independent consultant after a distinguished career in legal, governmental and corporate positions, including serving as special assistant to the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, and as managing director of Citigroup.
After graduating from UNC Charlotte with a bachelor's degree in political science, Grubbs completed a law degree at Wake Forest University. She spent time as a law clerk, adjunct professor and practiced law in the private sector before starting her longtime career in Washington, D.C. and New York.
About Alexander (Sasha) Weintraub
As senior vice president of Duke Energy’s natural gas business, one of America’s largest energy holding companies, Weintraub is responsible for the company’s regulated natural gas operations in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. In addition, he leads the gas commercial operations, which includes supply, wholesale marketing, transportation and pipeline services, field customer service, sales and delivery, and business development.
Weintraub earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a master’s degree in engineering from Columbia University and a doctoral degree in engineering from North Carolina State University.
Weintraub also sits on the Dean’s Advisory Board for UNC Charlotte’s College of Computing and Informatics.
About Dontá Wilson '98
Wilson is chief digital and client experience officer and a member of the executive leadership team for Truist Financial Corporation. Wilson oversees digital banking, digital sales, digital transformation, digital strategy and innovation, intelligent automation, client experience strategy, client insights and analytics, omnichannel strategy, experience design and research, marketing, sales optimization, corporate communications, culture alignment and activation, the Truist Foundation, and fintech investments through Truist Ventures.
Wilson has served in various leadership roles during his more than 20-year career at Truist and BB&T. He was named chief digital and client experience officer at BB&T in 2018 and remained in that role after the merger of equals between BB&T Corporation and SunTrust Banks, Inc. that created Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019.
Wilson earned his bachelor’s degree in management from UNC Charlotte and an MBA from the University of Maryland. He is also a graduate of the Tuck Executive Program at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and the BB&T Banking School at Wake Forest University.