Williams named CCS human resources director

Cabarrus County Schools has a new human resources director.

Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki announced Tuesday that Dr. Michael Williams, principal at Harold Winkler Middle School, has been named Human Resources Director.

Williams joined Cabarrus County Schools in 1999 as a social studies teacher at J.N. Fries Middle School. When C.C. Griffin Middle School opened in 2001, he transferred and taught social studies there for nine years.

During his tenure at C.C. Griffin, he was recognized as a district finalist for CCS Teacher of the Year and an NCMLE Educator to Watch. He also worked at Concord High School before moving into an instructional specialist position for the district.

He joined the administrative team at Winkler Middle School as an assistant principal in 2014. He was named principal of the school in 2016. In 2019, Michael was named the NCAEA Administrator of the Year.

Williams earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He also earned a master’s degree from Western Governor’s University, and he recently earned a doctorate degree from the University of Illinois.

He will transition into his new role once a replacement for him at Winkler Middle has been selected.