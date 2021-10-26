Altyn Cotell Harrisburg Council Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
Cotell: I first moved to Harrisburg with my husband in 2006 to start a family. We came for the excellent schools and lower taxes. We loved the sense of community and small-town feel. I want Harrisburg to continue to embody these ideals and I want to be a part of making sure that we don’t lose sight of what makes Harrisburg great. I have watched from the sidelines and have not been happy with some of the decisions of the current town council. Harrisburg Town Council needs to listen to its residents and make sure that development takes a common-sense approach. Focus needs to be placed on making sure that our infrastructure can handle the growth and any development brings greater community benefits. I now feel that it is my time to become more involved by stepping up to do something to bring about change. Growth is inevitable and is a necessary part of Harrisburg’s future, but with the right Town Council members in place it can be a win-win for everyone.
Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?
Cotell: As a longtime resident, mother, and a banking professional I have a wealth of knowledge and experience to draw from. With an MBA from UNC Charlotte and over 20 years of experience in the financial services and banking world, I believe I have the business acumen required to thoroughly vet proposals and analyze financial documents. I also hold a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, passing all three exams on the first attempt which placed me among fewer than 10% of CFA charter holders to do so. I also currently teach business classes at CPCC part-time. Most importantly, I feel I am in tune with the residents of Harrisburg and understand their concerns of the current climate.
Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?
Cotell: I consider infrastructure to be the most pressing issue for Harrisburg. Most of our roads are not designed to handle the amount of traffic we are getting. During rush hour the roads can get significantly backed up, and if there’s an accident, they become nearly impassable. There are already 1,800+ homes approved to be built, with no significant road upgrades in sight. Our schools are overcrowded, even with the new elementary school that just opened. We need to do better for the residents of Harrisburg.