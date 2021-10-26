Altyn Cotell Harrisburg Council Candidate Q and A

Cotell: I first moved to Harrisburg with my husband in 2006 to start a family. We came for the excellent schools and lower taxes. We loved the sense of community and small-town feel. I want Harrisburg to continue to embody these ideals and I want to be a part of making sure that we don’t lose sight of what makes Harrisburg great. I have watched from the sidelines and have not been happy with some of the decisions of the current town council. Harrisburg Town Council needs to listen to its residents and make sure that development takes a common-sense approach. Focus needs to be placed on making sure that our infrastructure can handle the growth and any development brings greater community benefits. I now feel that it is my time to become more involved by stepping up to do something to bring about change. Growth is inevitable and is a necessary part of Harrisburg’s future, but with the right Town Council members in place it can be a win-win for everyone.