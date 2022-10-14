ANDY LANGFORD: Members of the Kingdom of God and citizens of the United States

A political disclosure: This column does not reflect the view of the Concord City Council. I pray, however, that God approves.

Psalm 146:3-6 declares: “Do not put your trust in princes, in human beings, who cannot save. When the spirit of rulers depart, the princes return to the ground; on that very day their plans come to nothing. Blessed are those people whose … hope is in the Lord their God.”

Jesus taught all of his followers to pray these words: “Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.” (Matthew 6:9-10)

Would Jesus vote Republican or Democrat or Independent?

From now through Nov. 8, every citizen ages 18 and over has the right to cast a ballot. How should Christians, members of the Kingdom of God and citizens of the United States, understand our loyalties to both God and nation?

I am unashamedly a Christian. I read the Bible. I study Christianity. I served as a Christian pastor for over 40 years.

I am also now a politician. In 2019, after my retirement from serving Central United Methodist Church in downtown Concord, I was elected a member of Concord’s City Council. I’m very proud of our city.

Thus, I can legitimately talk about God and politics.

My Christian faith guides every aspect of my life. Most Christians agree. Christianity is not only how we feel about God in our hearts, but affects every action we take. How we speak. And, how we vote.

Today, I am in deep despair about politics. I hope that Christians might help find a path to get us out of our political quagmire.

I believe that when Christians stand before God on Judgement Day, we will be asked many questions: Did you feed the hungry and clothe the naked? Did you love your enemies? And, I believe, how did you vote? How will you answer the King of the Universe?

I invite Christians and all people of faith to engage with one another in holy conversation. We need to talk with members of our families, friends, and neighbors about how our faith influences our political views.

Today, the United States of America is bitterly divided over politics. Polite people rarely discuss politics. Political discussions devolve into angry conversations.

We witness divides between persons based on races, classes, education, gender, sexual orientation, and age. Yet every community includes diverse people of every political persuasion.

Driving our national political debate are many complex issues: immigration, Supreme Court appointments, abortion, health care, Social Security, global warming, and more.

In North Carolina, the state Supreme Court and a new federal senator will be on the ballot.

In our local community, we are voting on a transformational bond issue for parks and recreation and electing new people to our County Commission and School Board.

In the midst of such critical issues, people attack and call other people names. Instead of discussing real issues, people throw out personal diatribes and appeal to our worst instincts.

How can American Christians help lead on a new path?

Deeply rooted throughout the Bible, from the Garden of Eden to the last page of John’s Revelation, God alone stands as our ultimate ruler. The Kingdom of God affirms that God is sovereign over everything in heaven and on earth.

The primary focus on Jesus’ teaching was the Kingdom of God. Jesus’ first sermon announced the coming of the kingdom of God on earth. Jesus also taught us to pray: “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”

On occasion, we see glimpses of God’s reign among us: when people feed the hungry, support one another in times of grief, and reach out to the forgotten.

In the final days, the Kingdom of God will be seen in all its glory when we see a new heaven and a new earth and Jesus sitting on a celestial throne. Yet, until then, the Kingdom of God exists within human political institutions.

Jesus himself lived in a religious country occupied by an unholy government. Jews paid taxes primarily to support the occupying Roman army.

Jesus understood the limits of the authority of human government. When asked if the people of Israel should pay taxes, Jesus responded: “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and unto God the things that are God’s.” (Mark 12:17) We should yield to our government over our common affairs.

Yet, based on his relationship to God, Jesus had an agenda with political implications. Love your enemies. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Welcome the outsider. All of Jesus’ sayings have political implications.

Jesus spoke most frequently on behalf of the poor and marginalized. He condemned the rich. He honored people who shared generously. Jesus welcomed women. He cared for children. He offered healing to the mentally ill. Jesus forgave convicted criminals.

Ultimately, Jesus was a threat to the established political order. When the Roman ruler Pilate asked Jesus if Jesus was a king, Jesus accepted the title.

Because Jesus was a threat to Roman imperial power, he was crucified by the Romans. Jesus’ death was a political statement.

So, how do we in the United States live in God’s Kingdom that exists alongside the politics of this world? How do we live until God’s kingdom appears fully on earth?

Throughout the history of Christianity, there have been many ways that Christians have responded to political authority.

One radical response, such as in the Middle Ages, is to merge Christianity with political authority. Today, Christian nationalists want our United States to be a Christian nation governed by one narrow understanding of Christianity.

While most Americans are Christian, because of the U.S. Constitution, our country is not a Christian country. We do not need a council of Roman Catholic priests or Protestant pastors or Islamic imams or Jewish rabbis or other any religion leaders writing the laws that govern us all.

The opposite response of Christians to political authority, like the first Amish, is to abandon politics altogether. Some Christians today live in social settings where the children only read Christian books, go to Christian schools, and marry people just like them. Such people are fundamentally disconnected from their non-Christian neighbors and our political system.

Most of us, however, are somewhere in-between. We have one foot in the Kingdom of God and one foot in the United States. We want to love and honor both. How?

Christians do not all agree on what position to take on almost any political issue. In my own United Methodist Church, we have Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Green, Libertarian, and more. And we all worship God together.

Each of us expresses our religious beliefs in our political world in different ways. Yet, I believe that God calls all people of faith to be engaged in politics. Even in the midst of great political divide, we are called to work toward the Kingdom of God

I chose the path of running for political office. When running for the Concord City Council three years ago, becoming a politician was another way to serve my community. Previously I had served my members as a pastor without regard for political affiliation. Campaigning for City Council, I ran as unaffiliated, independent of both the Republican and Democratic parties. I won.

I have been honored to serve. Most of the politicians with whom I serve are doing exactly the same.

For me, every vote I take in local government reflects my Christian values. Every vote has implications for how we live together: who is helped, how, and toward what end? How I vote is an expression of preparing the way of the Kingdom of God on earth. Others of my peers may vote for different reasons, but my primary rationale for political decisions is Christian.

How do you experience your religious faith in a political world? Next week, six ways of being religious in our current political environment.